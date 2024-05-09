E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.5 %

BMY traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 10,774,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,686,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

