E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,193 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $10,996,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $9,384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 185.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 93.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,895,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 915,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,389,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,425 shares of company stock worth $1,593,241 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 5,762,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.87. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

