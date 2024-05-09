E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,742 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 89bio by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 89bio by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
89bio Stock Performance
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 89bio
89bio Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 89bio
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.