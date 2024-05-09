E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 170,914 Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Hesai Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the third quarter worth $10,666,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Hesai Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSAI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 424,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,586. The company has a market cap of $646.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. Hesai Group has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

