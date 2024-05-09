E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 28,589 Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Washington University bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPCR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.65. 272,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

