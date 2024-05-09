E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 311,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,543,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %

SNPS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $549.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,436. The stock has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $559.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.46 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.