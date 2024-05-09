E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.68. 4,453,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,358. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $30,808,098.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,969,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,537,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,270,599 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

