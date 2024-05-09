E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $348,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.49.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.47. 9,593,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,741,791. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

