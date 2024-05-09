E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $406,000 Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,557,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.