E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $430,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 5,025,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.