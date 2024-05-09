E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $45.56 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.9% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $45,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

AMD traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,193,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,347,820. The company has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

