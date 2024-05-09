E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,310,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the quarter. iQIYI comprises about 1.0% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.35% of iQIYI worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,011,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389,000. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

