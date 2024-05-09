E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 39.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $121.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,315. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

