E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,481,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,278. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $235,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,224,859.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $235,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 989,707 shares in the company, valued at $32,224,859.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.