E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. H World Group accounts for 0.4% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in H World Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 771,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,404. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

