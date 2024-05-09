eCash Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $919.50 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $919.50 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,009.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.45 or 0.00735200 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00063012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00101696 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,699,492,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,699,504,673,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

