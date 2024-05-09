EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Announces Earnings Results

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.
EchoStar Stock Performance
NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 1,459,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
