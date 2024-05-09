EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Announces Earnings Results

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 1,459,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

