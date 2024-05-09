Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 440,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 131,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Down 10.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$8.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
