Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.1 %
EPC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.26. 582,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
