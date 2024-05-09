Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $729.00

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 729 ($9.16) and last traded at GBX 729 ($9.16), with a volume of 33699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 722 ($9.07).

Edinburgh Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 691.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 673.61. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.70. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,076.92%.

Insider Transactions at Edinburgh Investment

About Edinburgh Investment

In other news, insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman purchased 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £4,992.24 ($6,271.66). Also, insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £3,680.68 ($4,623.97). Company insiders own 3.59% of the company's stock.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

