Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Raised to $23.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 1,869,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,961. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,510,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,514 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $37,912,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,189,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,484,000 after buying an additional 1,759,556 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

