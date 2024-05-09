Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas Sells 3,186 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total transaction of C$64,633.74.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ELD stock traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$20.59. The company had a trading volume of 164,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,228. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$22.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9818008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.69.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

