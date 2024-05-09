Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas Sells 3,186 Shares

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 3,186 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.29, for a total transaction of C$64,633.74.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ELD stock traded down C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$20.59. The company had a trading volume of 164,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,228. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$11.38 and a twelve month high of C$22.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9818008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
