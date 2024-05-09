Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.61.

Shares of EA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,033. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

