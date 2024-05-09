Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.73-0.90 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,852. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.45.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.61.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

