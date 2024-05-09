Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $191,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE ELV traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $538.51. 144,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.57 and its 200-day moving average is $490.26. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

