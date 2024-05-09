ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.80 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $109,779.82 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011735 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001475 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,930.50 or 0.99849584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013190 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04998794 USD and is down -9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $260,399.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

