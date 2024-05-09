Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric
Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.