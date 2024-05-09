Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,982,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.41.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

