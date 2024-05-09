Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 24,000 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SBLK opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

