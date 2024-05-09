Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $385,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $190.46 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.54 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

