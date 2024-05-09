Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $42.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

