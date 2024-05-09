Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,055 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

