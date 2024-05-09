Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 1,416 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $168.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average is $139.17. The firm has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

