Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

