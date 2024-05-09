Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $43.67 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

