Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $423,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTES opened at $100.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

