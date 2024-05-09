Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Enbridge by 98.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.1 %

ENB stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 127.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.