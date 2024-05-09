Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading 10.9% Higher

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.04. 2,319,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,023,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 18.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $781.11 million, a PE ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,019,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,852 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 171,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 459,393 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

