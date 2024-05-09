Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Enerflex has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EFXT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 133,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $629.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerflex

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.