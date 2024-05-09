Enerflex Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

TSE:EFX traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.95. 693,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$861.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.38.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

