Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,963,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $16.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

