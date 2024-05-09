Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.33. 7,240,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 12,165,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.