Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. TD Securities reissued a tender rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 356.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Enerplus by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

