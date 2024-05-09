Enrique Hernandez, Jr. Sells 2,549 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CVX opened at $162.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.45. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 167,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 39,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Chevron by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,139,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,118,000 after acquiring an additional 262,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

