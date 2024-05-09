EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $899.85 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $899.85 million and $123.22 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000997 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001305 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001349 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,125,379,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,391,912 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

