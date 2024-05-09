ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

NYSE:ESE traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,657. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

