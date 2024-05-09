ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

ESE traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,219. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.00.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

