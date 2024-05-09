Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 2,523,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987,716. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $401.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

