Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Director Stephen D. Sautel Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,921,000 after buying an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 187,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

