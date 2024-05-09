Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The company had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Establishment Labs Stock Performance

ESTA traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,870. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ESTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

