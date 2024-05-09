Ethereum Name Service Price Tops $14.20 on Major Exchanges (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be bought for $14.20 or 0.00023114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a market cap of $443.41 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,234,891 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Ethereum Name Service Token Trading

